Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

From December 2019 to date, a Syrian Arab Republic Government (SARG) and Government of the Russian Federation (GoRF) offensive—including airstrikes, shelling, and ground attacks—has displaced an estimated 961,000 people from and within Aleppo and Idlib governorates, including approximately 444,000 people displaced during February alone, UN agencies report. The displacement in the ten-week period from early December to mid-February represents the single largest volume of displacement since the Syria crisis began in 2011, according to the UN.

On March 2, during a visit to the Turkey–Syria border, U.S. Representative to the UN Ambassador Kelly Craft announced approximately $108 million in additional U.S. Government (USG) assistance for the humanitarian response in Syria and to support Syrian refugees in neighboring countries. The new assistance comprises more than $52 million from USAID and nearly $56 million from State/PRM to support live-saving interventions for internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees, and other vulnerable populations in Syria, as well as Syrian refugees in the region. The funding includes support to expand the international relief operation in northwest Syria, providing additional emergency food, health, shelter, winterization, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) support. Since the start of the crisis in 2012, the USG has provided more than $10.6 billion in funding to assist Syrians in need.