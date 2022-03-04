Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

14.6 MILLION

Estimated Population in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Syria

UN – Feb 2022

12 MILLION

Estimated Food-Insecure Population

in Syria

UN – Feb 2022

6.9 MILLION

Estimated Number of IDPs in Syria

UN – Feb 2022

5.5 MILLION

Estimated People USAID/BHA Reaches per Month in Syria

USAID/BHA – Dec 2021

2.1 MILLION

Estimated People State/PRM Reaches per Month in Syria

State/PRM – Sept 2021

The 2022 HNO for Syria identifies 14.6 million people in need of humanitarian assistance countrywide, representing an increase of 1.2 million people compared to 2021.

As of mid-February, the majority of those displaced by the late January ISIS attack on a northeast Syria prison—up to 45,000 people—had returned to their homes, while approximately 100 people continued to shelter at an Al Hasakah city collective center.

Nearly 1.8 million COVAX-supplied COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Syria on February 20. As of late February, approximately 11 percent of Syria’s population had received at least one vaccine dose.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

2022 Syria HNO Identifies 14.6 Million Syrians in Need of Aid

In late February, the UN released the 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) for Syria, identifying 14.6 million people in need of humanitarian assistance countrywide, including approximately 5 million people classified as experiencing extreme or catastrophic levels of humanitarian need. The 2022 HNO reflects an additional 1.2 million people in need—or 9 percent increase—compared to the 13.4 million people in need of assistance in 2021, largely due to accelerated economic deterioration, climatic shocks adversely affecting water access, continued hostilities, forced displacement, limited access to basic commodities and services, and a lack of livelihood opportunities. The UN notes that the Syrian economy has severely worsened since the onset of the conflict in 2011, with the depreciation of the Syrian pound; rising prices of food, fuel, and other essential items; reduced household purchasing power; and other factors exacerbating humanitarian needs countrywide.

Economic deterioration has also created humanitarian needs among households who were historically less affected by hostilities and displacement. In addition, the UN identifies Syria as one of the countries in the Middle East most severely affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, particularly as vaccine hesitancy, infections among frontline health workers, high transmission rates in internally displaced person (IDP) camps, oxygen supply shortages, inadequate testing materials, and limited cold chain and technical capacity hamper infection prevention, monitoring, and response efforts.

Syrian households most frequently cited food and nutrition assistance—71 percent—and livelihood support—56 percent—as their priority needs in 2022. Food security actors estimate that 12 million people countrywide are experiencing acute food insecurity, while 1.9 million additional people are at risk of becoming food insecure. Additionally, 5.5 million children ages five years and younger and pregnant and lactating women are expected to require nutrition interventions during the year. Overall, the governorates with the highest number of people in need of aid in 2022 include Aleppo, with 2.7 million people; Idlib, with 2.7 million; and Rif Damascus, with 2.4 million. Idlib experienced the greatest increase in the number of people in need compared to 2021—nearly 50 percent—and has the largest population in extreme and catastrophic need of assistance at 2.3 million people.

Most IDPs Displaced by Prison Attack, Subsequent Violence Return Home

Security conditions in Al Hasakah Governorate’s Al Hasakah city remain stable following the January 20 attack on the Al Sina’a prison and subsequent clashes between Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) actors. As of February 8, approximately 90 percent of the up to 45,000 individuals displaced during the conflict had returned to their homes in southern Al Hasakah city. Meanwhile, only one temporary collective center hosting communities affected by the recent attack remained open, with 100 people sheltering at the facility as of early February. The primary obstacles hindering the remaining IDPs’ return include damage or destruction of residences, shortages of basic commodities and services, and isolated movement restrictions associated with ongoing security operations, the UN reports.

On February 2, Self Administration of North and East Syria authorities conducted an assessment in southern Al Hasakah city’s Ghweiran neighborhood to identify the scale of damage to public and private infrastructure. The assessment results classified 20 houses and several public buildings—including agricultural silos, a bakery, university classrooms, and a vocational training center—as destroyed. Relief actors, including the UN and USAID/BHA partners, continue to provide food, health, nutrition, protection, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services to affected populations across Al Hasakah city.