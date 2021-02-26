Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

13.4 MILLION Estimated Population in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Syria UN – February 2021

12.4 MILLION Estimated Food-Insecure Population in Syria UN – December 2020

6.7 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Syria UN – February 2021

4.8 MILLION Estimated People USAID/BHA Reaches per Month in Syria UN – October 2020

2.1 MILLION Estimated People State/PRM Reaches per Month in Syria UN – November 2020

An estimated 12.4 million people are experiencing food insecurity in Syria, representing the highest level ever recorded in the country.

Approximately 13.4 million Syrians will require humanitarian assistance in 2021, an increase of 2.3 million people from 2020, the UN reports.

Relief actors continue to monitor attacks on humanitarian workers and health care, recording 28 attacks on health facilities, personnel, and transports in 2020.

USAID/BHA and State/PRM partners provide lifesaving food, health, nutrition, protection, shelter, WASH, and winterization assistance to IDPs and vulnerable host community members.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Food-Insecure Population Reaches Highest Level Recorded to Date in Syria

Nearly 60 percent of Syria’s total population—approximately 12.4 million people—were food-insecure as of late 2020, representing an increase of 4.5 million people compared to 2019, according to USAID/BHA partner the UN World Food Program (WFP). Of the total, at least 1.3 million people were classified as severely food-insecure—an increase of more than 120 percent compared to 2019— indicating that they are unable to survive without food assistance, WFP reports. An additional 1.8 million people are at risk of lapsing into severe food insecurity, WFP warns, as food security conditions continue to deteriorate countrywide. The late 2020 figure represents the highest number of foodinsecure people ever recorded in Syria and a nearly 60 percent increase from the previous year, likely influenced by the continued collapse of Syria’s economy, coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-related restrictions, protracted conflict, and prolonged internal displacement, according to WFP. The UN agency reports that the prices of basic food items increased by nearly 240 percent from 2019 to 2020, further diminishing purchasing power of daily food staples and contributing to food insecurity.

Additionally, nearly 50 percent of the Syrian population reported the loss of one or more sources of income due to the economic downturn or COVID-19, WFP reports.