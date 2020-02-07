Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Since December 1, Government of the Russian Federation (GoRF) airstrikes, shelling, and a Syrian Arab Republic Government (SARG) ground offensive have displaced an estimated 586,000 people from and within southern Idlib Governorate and western Aleppo Governorate, including approximately 200,000 people displaced from January 26 to February 2 alone, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Relief actors note that a significant portion of newly displaced people in northwest Syria had previously been displaced by conflict in recent months, reflecting a trend of compounding primary, secondary, and tertiary displacements in the region.

Hostilities continue to impact humanitarian services in northwest Syria, with heavy fighting resulting in the closure of more than 50 health facilities during the month of January, the UN World Health Organization (WHO) reports. In addition, an airstrike caused major structural damage to a hospital in Idlib on February 4, rendering it inoperable, according to relief actors.