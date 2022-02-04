Syria + 6 more
Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
13.4 MILLION Estimated Population in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Syria
UN – March 2021
12.4 MILLION Estimated Food-Insecure Population in Syria
UN – March 2021
6.7 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Syria
UN – March 2021
5.5 MILLION Estimated People USAID/BHA Reaches per Month in Syria
USAID/BHA – Dec 2021
2.1 MILLION Estimated People State/PRM Reaches per Month in Syria
State/PRM – Sept 2021
An ISIS-led attack on a northeast Syria prison in late January prompted significant displacement and triggered clashes in Al Hasakah city.
Heavy rains and snowfall between mid- and late January damaged and destroyed tents sheltering thousands of vulnerable households at nearly 300 displacement sites in northwest Syria.
On January 26, Syria received a donation of nearly 4 million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, sufficient to vaccinate an additional 20 percent of the country’s total population.