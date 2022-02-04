Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

13.4 MILLION Estimated Population in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Syria

UN – March 2021

12.4 MILLION Estimated Food-Insecure Population in Syria

UN – March 2021

6.7 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Syria

UN – March 2021

5.5 MILLION Estimated People USAID/BHA Reaches per Month in Syria

USAID/BHA – Dec 2021

2.1 MILLION Estimated People State/PRM Reaches per Month in Syria

State/PRM – Sept 2021

An ISIS-led attack on a northeast Syria prison in late January prompted significant displacement and triggered clashes in Al Hasakah city.

Heavy rains and snowfall between mid- and late January damaged and destroyed tents sheltering thousands of vulnerable households at nearly 300 displacement sites in northwest Syria.