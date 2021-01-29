Syria + 6 more
Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
11.1 MILLION Estimated Population in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Syria UN – Dec. 2020
9.3 MILLION Estimated Food-Insecure Population in Syria UN – Dec. 2020
6.7 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Syria UN – Dec. 2020
4.8 MILLION Estimated People USAID/BHA Reaches per Month in Syria UN – Oct. 2020
2.1 MILLION Estimated People State/PRM Reaches per Month in Syria UN – Nov. 2020
Rainfall and flooding affect more than 121,000 people in northwest Syria during January; relief actors continue to provide winterization assistance countrywide.
Food security crisis continues across Syria as food prices reach levels 236 percent higher than December 2019, triggering increase in number of food-insecure households.
USAID/BHA and State/PRM partners continue to provide life-saving food, health, nutrition, protection, shelter, and WASH assistance, as well as critical winterization support, to IDPs and vulnerable host community members.