Syria + 6 more

Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

11.1 MILLION Estimated Population in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Syria UN – Dec. 2020

9.3 MILLION Estimated Food-Insecure Population in Syria UN – Dec. 2020

6.7 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Syria UN – Dec. 2020

4.8 MILLION Estimated People USAID/BHA Reaches per Month in Syria UN – Oct. 2020

2.1 MILLION Estimated People State/PRM Reaches per Month in Syria UN – Nov. 2020

  • Rainfall and flooding affect more than 121,000 people in northwest Syria during January; relief actors continue to provide winterization assistance countrywide.

  • Food security crisis continues across Syria as food prices reach levels 236 percent higher than December 2019, triggering increase in number of food-insecure households.

  • USAID/BHA and State/PRM partners continue to provide life-saving food, health, nutrition, protection, shelter, and WASH assistance, as well as critical winterization support, to IDPs and vulnerable host community members.

Related Content