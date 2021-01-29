Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

11.1 MILLION Estimated Population in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Syria UN – Dec. 2020

9.3 MILLION Estimated Food-Insecure Population in Syria UN – Dec. 2020

6.7 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Syria UN – Dec. 2020

4.8 MILLION Estimated People USAID/BHA Reaches per Month in Syria UN – Oct. 2020

2.1 MILLION Estimated People State/PRM Reaches per Month in Syria UN – Nov. 2020

Rainfall and flooding affect more than 121,000 people in northwest Syria during January; relief actors continue to provide winterization assistance countrywide.

Food security crisis continues across Syria as food prices reach levels 236 percent higher than December 2019, triggering increase in number of food-insecure households.