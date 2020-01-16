Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Since December 1, increased airstrikes and shelling and a Syrian Arab Republic Government (SARG) ground offensive have displaced nearly 350,000 people from southern Idlib Governorate, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Those fleeing the attacks have primarily moved northward toward urban centers—including Idlib, Ariha, and Saraqab cities—as well as to internally displaced person (IDP) camps near the Syria–Turkey border. OCHA reports that Ma’arrat An-Numan city and surrounding areas are nearly empty, and people from Saraqab and nearby areas continue to relocate in anticipation that the conflict may track northward.

On January 10, the UN Security Council (UNSC) passed a resolution reauthorizing the use of two border crossings from Turkey to northwest Syria to deliver UN cross-border humanitarian assistance for six months. The previous UNSC resolution had authorized those two crossings and two others—from Iraq to northeast Syria and from Jordan to southwest Syria—for 12 months; according to OCHA, the UN had supported approximately 4 million people in northern Syria under the previous resolution, including an estimated 2.7 million people in northwest Syria.