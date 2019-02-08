Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

More than 25,500 people—including internally displaced persons (IDPs) and Iraqi asylum-seekers—displaced by intensified clashes between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in Dayr az Zawr Governorate’s Hajin sub-district arrived at Al Hasakah Governorate’s Al Hol camp from December 4 to February 4, more than tripling the camp’s total population to nearly 35,600 people, the UN reports. New arrivals indicate that movements from Hajin were neither voluntary nor safe, raising concerns regarding SDF-imposed restrictions on freedom of movement, according to the UN. Relief organizations report that many people are arriving at Al Hol in poor health and that new arrivals spend several days in overcrowded reception areas without access to shelter due to capacity limitations at the camp.