Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

13.4 MILLION Estimated Population in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Syria UN – March 2021

12.4 MILLION Estimated Food-Insecure Population in Syria UN – March 2021

6.7 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Syria UN – March 2021

4.8 MILLION Estimated People USAID/BHA Reaches per Month in Syria USAID/BHA – Sept 2021

2.1 MILLION Estimated People State/PRM Reaches per Month in Syria State/PRM – Sept 2021

Early January airstrikes in Idlib resulted in multiple civilian deaths and injuries and caused significant damage to an Idlib city water station, disrupting access to safe drinking water for 225,000 people.

WHO launched a 2022 emergency health appeal for Syria on December 27, requesting $258 million to address emergency health needs countrywide.