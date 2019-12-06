06 Dec 2019

Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

from US Agency for International Development
Published on 06 Dec 2019
Download PDF (323.29 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • IDP camp and maternity hospital in northern Idlib hit bymissiles amid heightened airstrikes and shelling

  • Approximately 75,000 people remain displaced in northeast Syria due to October military operations, as well as more than 17,500 Syrians displaced to Iraq

  • Humanitarian actors continue to respond to food, health, protection, and other needs countrywide

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • Relief actors report increased airstrikes in Idlib Governorate since mid-October, including strikes on a surgical hospital in Kafr Nobol town, a maternal and pediatric hospital in Ariha sub-district, a primary health care center and an ambulance center in Jisr al-Shughur, and a displacement camp and maternity hospital in Qah village. The attacks targeted civilian and humanitarian infrastructure and resulted in multiple deaths and injuries in October and November.

  • Approximately 75,000 people remain internally displaced across northeast Syria due to military operations conducted by the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) and Turkish-supported armed opposition groups (AOGs) that began on October 9, according to the UN. More than 117,000 people displaced by the operations had returned to areas of origin as of November 19.

  • At least 200 people per day crossed from Syria to Iraq during mid- to late November as clashes between the Syrian Democratic Forces and the TAF and Turkish-supported AOGs persisted in northeast Syria, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). In total, more than 17,500 people fled to Iraq between October 14 and December 3 due to military operations, including approximately 3,600 people since early November.

  • More than 68,700 individuals continued to shelter at Al Hasakah’s Al Hol camp as of November 19, according to the UN. Since early June, nearly 3,000 people have departed the camp, of whom approximately half are Syrian and half are third-country nationals. The UN also reports that some irregular departures took place in November, including the return of nearly 50 Iraqi refugees to Iraq through an informal crossing.

