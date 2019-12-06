Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Approximately 75,000 people remain displaced in northeast Syria due to October military operations, as well as more than 17,500 Syrians displaced to Iraq

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Relief actors report increased airstrikes in Idlib Governorate since mid-October, including strikes on a surgical hospital in Kafr Nobol town, a maternal and pediatric hospital in Ariha sub-district, a primary health care center and an ambulance center in Jisr al-Shughur, and a displacement camp and maternity hospital in Qah village. The attacks targeted civilian and humanitarian infrastructure and resulted in multiple deaths and injuries in October and November.

Approximately 75,000 people remain internally displaced across northeast Syria due to military operations conducted by the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) and Turkish-supported armed opposition groups (AOGs) that began on October 9, according to the UN. More than 117,000 people displaced by the operations had returned to areas of origin as of November 19.

At least 200 people per day crossed from Syria to Iraq during mid- to late November as clashes between the Syrian Democratic Forces and the TAF and Turkish-supported AOGs persisted in northeast Syria, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). In total, more than 17,500 people fled to Iraq between October 14 and December 3 due to military operations, including approximately 3,600 people since early November.