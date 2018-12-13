Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019 [EN/AR]

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

From November 24–25, Syrian Arab Republic Government (SARG) and Government of the Russian Federation (GoRF) airstrikes targeted armed opposition group (AOG)-held areas west and south of Aleppo city, marking the first aerial bombardment in northwestern Syria since the establishment of a de-militarized zone by the Government of Turkey (GoT) and GoRF in mid-September, according to international media. The airstrikes were reportedly in retaliation for an alleged AOG chemical attack on SARGcontrolled areas in Aleppo city on November 24; as of early December, the UN had not confirmed the use of chemical weapons.

Nearly 153,000 people returned to areas of origin in northeastern Syria’s Ar Raqqah city from October 2017–October 2018 despite extensive infrastructure damage, explosive remnant of war (ERW) contamination, and limited availability of services. As of late October, approximately 23,400 internally displaced persons (IDPs) remained at four displacement sites in Dayr az Zawr, Al Hasakah, and Ar Raqqah governorates, the UN reports.

In October, the UN recorded three attacks against health facilities, including two attacks in Aleppo Governorate and one attack in Dayr az Zawr; the incidents did not result in any civilian casualties, the UN reports. The UN recorded nearly 140 attacks impacting health care facilities across Syria from January–October, according to the UN.