Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #13, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

11.1 MILLION Estimated Population in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Syria

9.3 MILLION Estimated Food-Insecure Population in Syria

6.6 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Syria

4.8 MILLION Estimated People USAID/BHA Reaches per Month in Syria

2.2 MILLION Estimated People State/PRM Reaches per Month in Syria

Relief agencies report rising food insecurity countrywide amid protracted large-scale displacement and deteriorating economic conditions, further compounded by COVID19-related challenges; wheat and fuel shortages exacerbate needs in southern and central Syria.

As Syria’s COVID-19 outbreak worsens, health actors warn that actual caseloads are likely far higher than confirmed cases due to lack of testing and surveillance capacity.

Despite continued insecurity and reduced cross-border access in recent months,

USAID/BHA and State/PRM partners continue to provide life-saving food, health, nutrition, protection, shelter, and WASH assistance.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Food Insecurity Increases in Northwest and Southern Syria

Food insecurity worsened across Syria during the month of September, with deteriorating economic conditions—including rising fuel costs and low wages, combined with the ongoing depreciation of the Syrian pound—contributing to escalating food prices and insufficient access to food. According to an assessment by USAID/BHA partner the UN World Food Program (WFP), more than half of surveyed households in September reported inadequate food consumption levels—a more than 25 percent increase since August and approximately double the level reported in September 2019. Internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees were among the worst affected, according to the assessment.

Food insecurity remains highest in northwest Syria’s Aleppo Governorate, where large-scale internal displacement, economic decline, and the spread of COVID-19 contributed to inadequate food consumption among 57 percent of households included in the WFP survey. A separate assessment conducted by the REACH Initiative in September identified bread, rice, and sugar as the most critical food needs among populations in northwest Syria and cited lack of transportation to markets and high costs of essential food items as the primary barriers to accessing food among IDPs and other vulnerable populations. As of September, a total of 4.3 million people in northwest Syria require food security and livelihood assistance, including 3.7 million food-insecure people and an estimated 615,000 people at risk of food insecurity, according to the Food Security and Livelihoods Cluster—the coordinating body for humanitarian food security and livelihoods activities, comprising UN agencies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and other stakeholders, including USAID/BHA partners.

In central and southern Syria, relief actors report that insufficient wheat quantities have resulted in bread shortages, particularly in Dar’a, Damascus, and Rif Damascus governorates. As of late September,

WFP reported hours-long lines at subsidized bakeries in Rif Damascus, as well as closures or reduced operations of many bakeries in Dar’a. Severe fuel shortages in recent months have also adversely affected commercial activities—including bakeries—countrywide, worsening food security and livelihood conditions. Across Syria, 9.3 million people remain food-insecure while another 2.2 million are at risk of food insecurity, WFP reports.