Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #11, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
14.6 MILLION Estimated Population in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Syria UN – February 2022 MILLION Estimated Food-Insecure Population in Syria UN – February 2022
6.7 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Syria UN – March 2022
5.5 MILLION Estimated People USAID/BHA Reaches per Month in Syria USAID/BHA – March 2022
2.1 MILLION Estimated People State/PRM Reaches per Month in Syria State/PRM – Sept 2021
-
On September 29, the UN requested approximately $34.2 million to reach 137,000 people at risk for cholera with assistance, as well as control and prevent the spread of the outbreak.
-
WASH actors detect contaminated drinking water sources amid persistent water shortages in northeast Syria.
-
Prices of key food items in Syria remained 85 percent higher in August 2022 compared to the previous year.