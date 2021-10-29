Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #11, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

13.4 MILLION Estimated Population in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Syria

UN – March 2021

12.4 MILLION Estimated Food-Insecure Population in Syria

UN – March 2021

6.7 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Syria

UN – March 2021

4.8 MILLION Estimated People USAID/BHA Reaches per Month in Syria

USAID/BHA – Sept 2021

2.1 MILLION Estimated People State/PRM Reaches per Month in Syria

State/PRM – Sept 2021

• USAID/BHA announced $108 million in additional funding to support COVID-19 prevention and response activities across Syria amid record high cases in September.

• Security conditions in southern Syria’s Dar’a al Balad neighborhood stabilized following the September 6 ceasefire, enabling civilians to return to areas of origin and humanitarian actors to resume emergency relief activities in the area.

• Food prices in Syria reached record highs in September while nearly 50 percent of households reported poor or borderline food consumption during the month, WFP reports.