03 Oct 2018

Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #11, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018 [EN/AR]

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 14 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (340.83 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (785.87 KB)Arabic version

HIGHLIGHTS

  • UN prepares for displacement of up to 900,000 people from SARG offensive on Idlib

  • SARG and GoRF airstrikes in Hamah, Idlib, and Latakia displace 33,800 people in early September

  • Up to 57,000 people remain displaced in Dar’a, Quneitra, and As Suwayda’

  • Approximately 50 percent of Syria’s hospitals and health facilities are either partially functioning or closed

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • The UN estimates that an anticipated Syrian Arab Republic Government (SARG) offensive on Idlib Governorate could displace up to 900,000 people in northwestern Syria due to insecurity and shifting lines of control. In preparation, the UN recently released a Northwestern Response Readiness Plan to provide humanitarian assistance to populations affected by an offensive. Relief organizations—including U.S. Government (USG) partners—are pre-positioning relief commodities and preparing to expand response efforts to mitigate the effects of potential loss of access to affected areas.

  • SARG and Government of the Russian Federation (GoRF) airstrikes in Hamah, Idlib, and Latakia governorates displaced nearly 33,800 people to various locations in Aleppo and Idlib governorates from September 1–12, according to the UN.

  • Internally displaced persons (IDPs) in southwestern Syria continue to return to areas of origin following the SARG’s recapture of the area in late July. As of mid-August, approximately 57,000 people remained displaced in Dar’a and Quneitra governorates and continue to require humanitarian assistance, particularly due to the suspension of cross-border assistance from Jordan under UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2165.

  • In late August, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock met with SARG officials in the capital city of Damascus and finalized the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Syria. The plan requests $3.3 billion to meet the humanitarian needs of approximately 13 million people across Syria between January and December. As of mid-September, international donors had contributed $1.5 billion to the HRP, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.