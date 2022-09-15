Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #10, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
14.6 MILLION Estimated Population in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Syria
UN – February 2022
12 MILLION Estimated Food-Insecure Population in Syria
UN – February 2022
6.7 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Syria
UN – March 2022
5.5 MILLION Estimated People USAID/BHA Reaches per Month in Syria
USAID/BHA – March 2022
2.1 MILLION Estimated People State/PRM Reaches per Month in Syria
State/PRM – Sept 2021
-
Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield announced more than $756 million in new USG humanitarian funding in response to the Syria crisis during a UNSC meeting on September 14.
-
The SARG declared a cholera outbreak on September 10 in Aleppo following laboratory confirmation of 15 cases, which health organizations suspect is caused by unsafe drinking and irrigation water.
-
Conflict continued to cause civilian deaths and injuries in northeast Syria in August, including an August 18 drone strike on a UN-supported education center that resulted in the deaths of four people and injured 11 others.