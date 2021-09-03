Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #10, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

13.4 MILLION Estimated Population in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Syria UN – March 2021

12.4 MILLION Estimated Food-Insecure Population in Syria UN – March 2021

6.6 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Syria UN – July 2021

4.8 MILLION Estimated People USAID/BHA Reaches per Month in Syria USAID/BHA – Sept 2021

2.1 MILLION Estimated People State/PRM Reaches per Month in Syria State/PRM – Nov 2020

• WFP completed a cross-line humanitarian assistance mission on August 31, delivering food and nutrition commodities to assist nearly 50,000 vulnerable people in northwest Syria.

• Clashes in southern Syria’s Dar’a al Balad area persisted through late August, prompting population displacement, exacerbating humanitarian needs, and damaging schools and other civilian infrastructure.

• USG partners respond to urgent needs of IDPs and communities affected by conflict in Dar’a al Balad.