Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2023

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

14.6 MILLION Estimated Population in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Syria UN – February 2022

12 MILLION Estimated Food-Insecure Population in Syria UN – February 2022

6.7 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Syria UN – March 2022

5.5 MILLION Estimated People USAID/BHA Reaches per Month in Syria USAID/BHA – March 2022

2.1 MILLION Estimated People State/PRM Reaches per Month in Syria State/PRM – Sept 2021

• A November 6 SARG attack on Idlib city resulted in at least 9 fatalities, injury to 75 people, and displacement of at least 400 households.

• The UN provided humanitarian assistance through cross-line convoys to Idlib and RAATA in late October.

• Health actors recorded more than 35,600 cases of acute watery diarrhea, a proxy for suspected cholera, across all 14 governorates as of November 9.