Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

13.4 MILLION Estimated Population in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Syria UN – March 2021

12.4 MILLION Estimated Food-Insecure Population in Syria UN – March 2021

6.7 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Syria UN – March 2021

4.8 MILLION Estimated People USAID/BHA Reaches per Month in Syria USAID/BHA – Sept 2021

2.1 MILLION Estimated People State/PRM Reaches per Month in Syria State/PRM – Sept 2021

• Approximately 4.5 million people in Syria require urgent winterization support for the 2021–2022 winter season, representing a more than 10 percent increase compared to the same time last year, relief actors report.

• Nearly 1.4 million COVAX-supported COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Syria on November 5, marking the single largest vaccine shipment to Syria from the COVAX facility to date, according to WHO.

• As of November, nearly 10 percent of people displaced from Dar’a Governorate’s Dar’a al Balad neighborhood continued to reside with host communities due to severe damage to their homes, underscoring the need for increased rehabilitation support in the neighborhood, the UN reports.