Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

11.1 MILLION Estimated Population in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Syria UN – Sep. 2020

9.3 MILLION Estimated Food-Insecure Population in Syria UN – Sep. 2020

6.6 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Syria UN – Oct. 2020

4.8 MILLION Estimated People USAID/BHA Reaches per Month in Syria UN – Oct. 2020

2.2 MILLION Estimated People State/PRM Reaches per Month in Syria UN – Oct. 2020

An increase in hostilities in northwest Syria— including artillery shelling and airstrikes—harms humanitarian workers and other civilians, while threatening to exacerbate humanitarian needs in the region.

As Syria’s COVID-19 outbreak surpasses 27,000 confirmed cases, humanitarian agencies warn of an increasingly stressed health care system.

USAID/BHA and State/PRM partners provide critical winterization support to IDPs and other vulnerable communities, along with life-saving food, health, nutrition, protection, shelter, and WASH assistance.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Increased Hostilities Affect Civilians, Humanitarian Workers in Northwest

During October and November, hostilities resulted in deaths and injuries among humanitarian workers and other civilians in northwest Syria. In late October, relief actors reported that three airstrikes occurred in Idlib Governorate’s Armanaz sub-district, one of which reportedly struck an area close to a displacement camp and injured at least five civilians, including three children. The UN also continues to report improvised explosive device (IED) attacks in the region, including an October 6 vehicle-borne IED attack in Aleppo Governorate’s Al Bab city that killed at least 18 civilians—including five children— and injured at least 62 others, including 11 children and three local non-governmental organization (NGO) staff. Clashes continued in early November, with artillery shelling affecting multiple communities in Idlib’s Ariha District on November 4 and killing at least eight civilians—including four children and two local NGO workers—and injuring at least 13 others, according to a UN statement regarding the recent escalation of violence.