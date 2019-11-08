08 Nov 2019

Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 08 Nov 2019
Download PDF (350.14 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • TAF commence military operations in northeast Syria in early October, displacing approximately 215,000 people

  • USG partners provide emergency humanitarian assistance to individuals recently displaced in northeast Syria

  • GoRF and SARG airstrikes resurge in northwest Syria in mid-October, resulting in civilian injuries and deaths

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • Military operations by Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) and Turkish-supported opposition groups that began on October 9 displaced up to 215,000 individuals in parts of northeast Syria’s Aleppo, Al Hasakah, and Ar Raqqah governorates, according to the UN. As of November 4, nearly 115,500 people had returned to areas of origin, while more than 99,600 people remained displaced. Large-scale TAF military operations subsided in midand late October following various political agreements, prompting some displaced individuals to return to areas of origin; however, hostilities continue to damage civilian infrastructure and exacerbate humanitarian needs, relief organizations report.

  • U.S. Government (USG) partners and other humanitarian actors continue to scale up the distribution of assistance—including emergency food, shelter, and relief items—and adapt programming to meet the emergency needs of individuals affected by recent hostilities in northeast Syria. USAID/FFP partner the UN World Food Program (WFP) reached more than 308,200 people, including displaced individuals and host community members, with food assistance between October 9 and 28.

  • Relief actors reported an increase in airstrikes in northwest Syria’s Idlib Governorate in mid-October, along with continued shelling in the area. The insecurity persists despite an August 31 unilateral ceasefire agreement by the Government of the Russian Federation (GoRF) and Syrian Arab Republic Government (SARG). GoRF and SARG airstrikes have killed more than 1,000 civilians and displaced more than 400,000 people in northwest Syria since the start of the GoRF and SARG offensive targeting armed opposition group (AOG)-controlled areas of Idlib in late April, according to the UN.

