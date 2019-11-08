Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Military operations by Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) and Turkish-supported opposition groups that began on October 9 displaced up to 215,000 individuals in parts of northeast Syria’s Aleppo, Al Hasakah, and Ar Raqqah governorates, according to the UN. As of November 4, nearly 115,500 people had returned to areas of origin, while more than 99,600 people remained displaced. Large-scale TAF military operations subsided in midand late October following various political agreements, prompting some displaced individuals to return to areas of origin; however, hostilities continue to damage civilian infrastructure and exacerbate humanitarian needs, relief organizations report.

U.S. Government (USG) partners and other humanitarian actors continue to scale up the distribution of assistance—including emergency food, shelter, and relief items—and adapt programming to meet the emergency needs of individuals affected by recent hostilities in northeast Syria. USAID/FFP partner the UN World Food Program (WFP) reached more than 308,200 people, including displaced individuals and host community members, with food assistance between October 9 and 28.