21 Aug 2019

Syria: Complex Emergency Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update n° 16 (MDRSY003)

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 21 Aug 2019
preview
Download PDF (3.11 MB)

This operations update:

  1. Provides a summary of key results achieved against objectives of the IFRC Syria Complex Emergency Plan of Action from September 2018 until May 2019.

  2. Extends the timeframe of this Emergency Appeal (MDRSY003) until 31 December 2020 in order to continue supporting the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) in providing lifesaving assistance to meet acute humanitarian needs of conflict-affected people in Syria, while recognizing and supporting longer-term organizational needs of SARC and its sustainability as well. A revised emergency appeal and accompanying plan of action, complemented by a country operational plan, will be presented for consultation with partners in September and issued by Q4 2019.

  3. Informs on the deployment of surge to support the Country Office in its transition planning with SARC and in cooperation with Movement partners active in Syria.

  4. Funds raised for Syria on the complex emergency appeal (Appeal MDRSY003) since its launch in 2012 amounted to CHF 173.29 million against budget of 185.15 million, with a current estimated gap of CHF 11.9 million [as at 31 of May 2019]. All remaining balances relating to emergency response activities will be utilized under this emergency appeal while the funds allocated for national society development and longterm resilience will be transferred to the IFRC Syria operational plan. The exact balance transferred will be confirmed at the earliest opportunity. Partners and donors who have any queries or require further clarification regarding this reallocation of the balance of funds per above are kindly requested to contact IFRC within the next 30 days prior to integration of this balance into the operational plan.

IFRC urgently seeks funds to address the current emergency appeal’s funding shortfall of 11.9 million Swiss francs (as at 31 May 2019) needed to guarantee uninterrupted provision of primary health care—including emergency and basic services across Syria as well as timely lifesaving and life sustaining emergency relief response in the most affected areas. This includes food items, NFIs, family winterization items, as well as household and community-based livelihood interventions. Equally relevant to the humanitarian response are contributions to sustain and enhance SARC’s operational capacity. It is envisaged that the revised emergency appeal to be issued in Q4 will include a revised budget to reflect the new timeframe and targets.

