Syria: Complex Emergency Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update n° 16 (MDRSY003)

Extends the timeframe of this Emergency Appeal (MDRSY003) until 31 December 2020 in order to continue supporting the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) in providing lifesaving assistance to meet acute humanitarian needs of conflict-affected people in Syria, while recognizing and supporting longer-term organizational needs of SARC and its sustainability as well. A revised emergency appeal and accompanying plan of action, complemented by a country operational plan, will be presented for consultation with partners in September and issued by Q4 2019.

Funds raised for Syria on the complex emergency appeal (Appeal MDRSY003) since its launch in 2012 amounted to CHF 173.29 million against budget of 185.15 million, with a current estimated gap of CHF 11.9 million [as at 31 of May 2019]. All remaining balances relating to emergency response activities will be utilized under this emergency appeal while the funds allocated for national society development and longterm resilience will be transferred to the IFRC Syria operational plan. The exact balance transferred will be confirmed at the earliest opportunity. Partners and donors who have any queries or require further clarification regarding this reallocation of the balance of funds per above are kindly requested to contact IFRC within the next 30 days prior to integration of this balance into the operational plan.