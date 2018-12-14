Syria: Complex Emergency Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update n° 15 (MDRSY003)

This Operations Update extends the timeframe of the Emergency Appeal (MDRSY003) until 31 August 2019 to continue support for Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) in providing emergency humanitarian assistance to conflict-affected people in Syria. An evaluation of the Emergency Appeal is due to start in January 2019 and will review the operation from the beginning in 2012 up until 2018. Future Syria objectives and modalities of IFRC support will be revised in the first half of 2019 based on the recommendations of the evaluation, ensuring that support is fit for purpose. The 2018 budget of CHF 51.71 million is funded at 63% with a significant funding gap of CHF 18.97 million. With the extension of the timeframe of the Emergency Appeal, IFRC will continue to mobilize resources towards the targets outlined in the current plan and budget as they remain highly relevant to the humanitarian needs of the population in most affected areas in Syria.

IFRC urgently seeks funds to address the Emergency Appeal’s funding shortfall of 18.97 million swiss francs. The figure at right shows the gaps per sector against the current targets. Funds are needed to guarantee uninterrupted provision of primary health care—including emergency and basic services across Syria as well as timely life-saving and life-sustaining emergency relief response in the most affected areas. This includes food items, NFIs, hygiene kits, family winterization and children’s winter items, as well as household and community-based livelihood interventions. Equally relevant to the humanitarian response are contributions to sustain and enhance SARC’s operational capacity. The map below depicts operational areas, sectors and scale of beneficiaries.

Description of the disaster

The crisis in Syria remains the largest population displacement in decades. Results from inter-agency assessments estimate that more than 1.7 million Syrians were displaced from their homes or place of residence over the course of 2017. A further 1.2 million were displaced over the first six months of 2018. Over the last quarter of 2017 and first quarter of 2018, the country saw a decrease in hostilities both in number and intensity, which is reflected in the reduction of hard-to-reach areas and UN-declared besieged areas, noting however, that some areas are not habitable due to land mines and unexploded ordnance. Nonetheless, the impact of close to seven years of conflict has deeply affected the lives of people and to this day there are 13 million people in need of humanitarian assistance - 40% of these are experiencing acute needs, especially in terms of access to food, shelter, health services and recovery of their livelihoods.

Over the first quarter of 2018, the situation of people in Eastern Ghouta and North Aleppo deteriorated after a marked increase in hostilities and increased displacement, persistent at the time of drafting of this report. Escalation of hostilities in Dara’a required immediate response, which focused on deployment of mobile health services and humanitarian convoys with emergency relief. SARC is now preparing further responses to possible increases in humanitarian needs in Idleb, Rural Aleppo and Northwest Syria.

According to latest reports by the Syria Health Working Group, led by WHO, the healthcare system in Syria is still severely affected by the consequences of the protracted crisis. At the end of July 2018, out of 1,810 assessed public health centres, 20% are partially functioning and 34% completely out of service.2 People most at risk due to health care shortages include people wounded in the conflict, people who live with chronic and non-communicable diseases, unvaccinated children, pregnant women and neonates without access to life-saving obstetric care, girls and women with poor access to essential reproductive health care; and those in need of mental health and psychosocial support.

There are additional urgent needs for health and hygiene promotion, deeply interlinked to the deteriorating health situation. These are especially prevalent in high-population density locations, such as the city centres and collective centres, as well as in sparsely populated rural areas. Displaced people and host communities require hygiene kits as well as hygiene promotion activities as communities slowly re-establish themselves and build resilience.

Children have been forced to replace school attendance with work as many become family breadwinners, exposing them to child labour and exploitation. Early marriages are increasingly common for girls. Many men and boys have been forced to join armed groups, either through fear or as a source of income where little other choices are left, and women are becoming increasingly vulnerable to sexual exploitation.

The livestock and agricultural sectors, which for many years were of key importance to household and community economies, have also been seriously affected. Depletion of government veterinary services and the short supply of vaccines and other livestock medicines have combined to reduce livestock numbers in the country. Poultry production is estimated to be down by more than 50 percent from 2011, and sheep and cattle numbers are down approximately 35 percent and 25 percent respectively. The combination of conflict and severe drought has made 2018’s wheat crop the smallest in three decades, resulting in a drop of production of 30%. Most Syrians have been left with extremely limited strategies to cope with the ongoing crisis. Affected families not able to meet food needs have been forced to engage in negative coping strategies such as reducing the number of meals per day, eating lower quality and less nutritious food, buying food on credit or borrowing money to purchase food and a reduction in essential non-food expenditures.