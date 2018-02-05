Syria - Community Profiles: Situation Overview, December 2017

INTRODUCTION

Between 27 December 2017 and 7 January 2018, REACH, in partnership with the Syria INGO Regional Forum (SIRF), assessed the humanitarian situation in 11 besieged and 23 hard-to-reach (HTR) communities in Syria. One community was re-classified from besieged to HTR in December: Qaboun in Damascus city. Residents of these locations have faced or are currently facing restrictions that impact freedom of civilian and commercial vehicle movement; the entry of humanitarian aid; access to basic services; and access to goods. The data collected refers to the humanitarian situation in these areas in December 2017 compared to the previous month. During analysis, comparisons to the rest of the assessment period may also be drawn. All assessed communities were located in Damascus, Homs, Ar-Raqqa, and Rural Damascus governorates, and information was collected through a total of 142 Community Representatives (CRs).

Humanitarian aid was reported to have reached only 2 of the 34 assessed communities in December, although child vaccines leftover from a previous delivery were distributed in Eastern Ghouta. In communities where civilian and commercial vehicle movement were permitted, the situation either improved or remained comparatively better than in communities with more restrictions. This indicates that access continues to play a crucial role in the improvement or deterioration of the humanitarian situations in these communities.