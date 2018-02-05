Syria Community Profile Update: Qaboun - December 2017

CONTEXT

Qaboun is a neighbourhood in eastern Damascus city that has, along with the adjacent neighbourhoods of Barza Al Balad and Tishreen, faced access restrictions since 2013. In early 2014, local ceasefires were reported in all three neighbourhoods, after which informal trade routes to nearby Eastern Ghouta were established. However, the ceasefires ended in February 2017, leading to the closure of the only formal access point into Qaboun, Barza and Tishreen, a notable escalation in conflict, and rapid deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the area.

As such, Barza and Qaboun were re-classified as besieged by the United Nations (UN) in April 2017. By mid-May, the government controlled the entirety of Qaboun, and mass evacuations of residents to Idleb governorate were reported. In December 2017, Qaboun was once again re-classified from besiged to hard-to-reach (HTR). This profile details the humanitarian situation in Qaboun.

SUMMARY

In December, the humanitarian situation in Qaboun improved notably. The community experienced less stringent access restrictions on resident movement at formal points and an increase in commercial vehicle movement.

As a consequence, the availability of food, fuel, hygiene and medical items increased through the improved entry of goods via both commercial vehicles and through residents entering and leaving the community. This contributed to new livelihood opportunities in the community, including both unstable and stable work in selling goods, or in work at markets.

Despite the improved flow of goods to the area, the prices of goods did not yet decrease.

Consequently, reducing meal size to cope with lack of food continued to be a strategy used due to the prohibitive cost of some food items.

Access to healthcare increased for residents of Qaboun. More medical items entered the community in December, and the majority of residents were reportedly able to obtain the authorisation to travel via formal routes, which allowed them to receive medical care in nearby areas. Inside Qaboun, professionally trained doctors and nurses from the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) continued to provide medical care.

Students have been able to attend school in neighbouring areas since the beginning of the academic year, as there were no functioning facilities in Qaboun. Meanwhile, the electricity and water network remained stable and adequate to meet population needs, with access to the former having gradually improved since the truce agreement in May 2017.