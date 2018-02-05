Syria Community Profile Update: Hajar Aswad, Tadamon & Yarmuk - Damascus/Rural Damascus - December 2017

CONTEXT

The communities of Hajar Aswad,Tadamon, and Yarmuk are located in southern Damascus city/Rural Damascus. Assessments of all three areas, which have faced access restrictions since early to mid-2013, began in June 2016. In Hajar Aswad, situated south of Damascus city, and Tadamon, a nearby neighbourhood of Damascus, the security situation had previously remained stable since assessments began. However, in late 2017, tensions and shifting dynamics between the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), non-state opposition groups, and the government reportedly led to increased access restrictions on civilians there.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmuk, located in the suburbs of Damascus next to Hajar Aswad and Tadamon, has been classified as besieged since 2014. Periodic fighting in the community and stringent access restrictions have characterised the assessment period.

SUMMARY

The humanitarian situation in all three communties improved in December. This was largely due to the re-opening of informal access routes leading to the nearby communities of Yalda, Babilla, and Beit Sahm. The flow of goods and functionality of services in Hajar Aswad, Tadamon, and Yarmuk have been highly dependent on access to these communities. As such, any interruption in access has serious negative humanitarian implications.

Movement of civilians via formal routes remained prohibited in all three communities in December for the second consecutive month and in Yarmuk for the third. However, movement to the nearby communities mentioned above was possible again through informal routes.

Access to services also improved, most notably electricity and medical care. The number of hours that residents of Tadamon and Yarmuk could access electricity from generators increased, while a similar increase in electricity availability was reported in Hajar Aswad. Meanwhile, women from all three communities were able to seek improved medical care in nearby areas, although men reportedly refrained from doing so due to the risks of detention and conscription.

The availability of food, fuel, medical items, and hygiene items in all three communities also increased while prices decreased. Previously, in November, none of these items had entered any of the three communities, leading to shortages and price increases.

Despite the overall improvements, increased levels of fighting were reported in Yarmuk, and even more so in Tadamon, although this did not immediately affect the humanitarian situation.

Additionally, a severe lack of livelihoods opportunities persisted, and findings have indicated people, including children under 18, have joined armed groups as a way to meet essential needs.