Syria Community Profile Update: Ar Rastan, Talbiseh and Taldu - Homs - December 2017

CONTEXT

Situated in the Ar Rastan area between the cities of Homs and Hama, the communities of Ar Rastan, Talbiseh and Taldu have faced access restrictions since 2012. In early 2016, an escalation of conflict led to a deterioration in the humanitarian situation. The situation further worsened in October 2016, when conflict escalated again before stabilising in November. Since April 2017, humanitarian aid has been delivered every few months, and access restrictions have varied.

SUMMARY

The situation in Ar Rastan, Talbiseh, and Taldu remained largely unchanged in December.

A humanitarian delivery containing 12,000 baskets of assistance reached Taldu in December. However, the aid was reportedly insufficient to meet population needs.

Meanwhile, no deliveries were reported in Ar Rastan and Talbiseh, who last received aid in November 2017.

Civilian movement continued to be heavily restricted, with only 11-25% of residents reportedly able to leave, and no commercial vehicle access has been reported since assessments began in June 2016.

The overall price of food, hygiene items, and fuel stayed the same, although there were fluctuations in the prices of individual items mostly due to fluctuations in the exchange rate of the United States dollar (USD).

As was the case in November, coping strategies associated with a range of goods and services were used. Reducing the size of or skipping meals altogether continued to be reported across communities. Residents also continued to burn plastics in order to cope with reduced access to fuels. In Taldu, residents once again purchased water with money usually intended for other things due to insufficiency of access, although in Ar Rastan and Talbiseh, water supplies reportedly became sufficient, primarily due to decreased demand related to seasonal change.

Finally, barriers in accessing education remained largely the same, with communities reporting destroyed facilities, a lack of teaching staff and school supplies, and unsafe travel routes to access educational centres.