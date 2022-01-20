Syria
Syria - Cold wave (UN OCHA, Reliefweb, CARE, Syrian Meteorological Department, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 January 2022)
- Heavy snowfall and very low temperatures have been affecting the internally displaced people (IDPs) camps across northern Syria (particularly Aleppo, and Idleb Governorates) since 18 January, causing casualties and damage.
- UN OCHA and CARE report, as of 19 January, three fatalities, of which one in a camp in Qastal Miqdad Village area (Afrin District, Aleppo Governorate) and two additional in a camp north of Aleppo City. UN OCHA also reports more than 2,100 affected people and 363 damaged tents across a number of camps in the area, with Abraz Camp (Afrin District) the worst affected.
- Some of the roads to the camps remain blocked due to the snow accumulation. Heating and bread are reported as the most urgent needs. Humanitarian partners are calling for the provision of additional support for winterisation.
- Over the next 24 hours, more precipitations are forecast over northern Aleppo Governorate, while drier conditions are forecast over Idleb Governorate.