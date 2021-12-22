Syria – closure of border crossing point in Northeast Syria (DG ECHO, NGOs Partners, NES Forum) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 December 2021)

Following clashes between the Revolutionary Youth Union, the youth wing of the Democratic Union Party and the Kurdistan Regional Government security forces on 15 December, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) border authorities closed the Fishkhabour-Semalka border crossing until further notice for all actors, including NGOs.

Following advocacy efforts by DG ECHO and other donors, the KRG agreed to open the Al-Yaroubiah border crossing for one day (23 December) for international staff to leave Syria, while crossing back into Syria will not be possible.

As of 22 December, several shipments of essential life-saving health supplies supporting several health facilities in camps and out-of-camp settings are stuck at the border. The closure of the Fishkhabour-Semalka border crossing risks having a significant impact on the humanitarian operation in Northeast Syria assisting 1.8 million people.