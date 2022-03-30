Syria
Syria - Clashes in Al-Hol camp (DG ECHO, DG ECHO Partners, UN OCHA, WHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 March 2022)
- On 28 March (21.30 local time), armed clashes between armed residents and security forces followed by explosions took place in Al-Hol camp, North East Syria (NES). Security enforcements have been deployed by the Syrian Democratic Forces (military arm of the self-administration of NES) to bring the situation under control.
- The number of injured and deaths are being clarified. So far twelve injured and two dead people have been received by the health facilities in the camp. The clashes also caused fires that burnt down several tents.
- Immediately after the incident, a lockdown was imposed across the camp. Humanitarian activities, including life-saving ones, were suspended. Only bread distributions were allowed by the camp authorities.