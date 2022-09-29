Syria: Cholera Outbreak - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation n° MDRSY008

Description of the disaster

On 10 September, the Syrian Ministry of Health (MoH) declared an outbreak of cholera in Aleppo Governorate following 15 confirmed laboratory cases, including one death. Between 25 August and 10 September, the surveillance data showed that a total of 936 severe Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) cases were reported in Syria, which led to “at least eight deaths”, as per the country’s UN humanitarian relief coordinator. 1 Most of the cases were reported from Aleppo (72.2%, 676 cases), Deir-ez-Zor (21.5%, 201 cases), Ar-Raqqa (1.8% 17 cases), Al Hasakeh (4.1%, 38 cases), Hama (0.2%, 2 cases) and Lattakia (0.2%, 2 cases). According to the Health authorities, the number of AWD increased on 18 September to reach a total of 1,551 AWD cases in Northeast Syria.

On 17 September, the Syrian MoH held a coordination meeting with UN agencies and INGOs to share updates on the situation. During the meeting, the MoH presented the three priorities for the proposed operational response plan: WASH, community awareness raising, and medical response in all health directorates.

As of 20 September, the number of confirmed cholera cases has reached 253,180 in Aleppo, 25 in Hassakeh, 29 in Deir-Ez-Zor, 13 in Lattakia, two in Damascus, and four in Homs. The Syrian MoH also announced the death of 23 people due to this outbreak: 20 in Aleppo, two in Deir-Ez-Zor, and one in Hassakeh.

Currently, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) for Cholera in Syria is 9%. Based on a rapid assessment conducted by health authorities and partners, the source of the outbreak is believed to be linked to people drinking unsafe water from the Euphrates River and using contaminated water to irrigate crops, resulting in food contamination

This outbreak is an indicator of severe shortages of water throughout Syria. Access to safe drinking water is a huge challenge in the conflict-affected country. There is now 40% less drinking water than before the conflict began over a decade ago. Water scarcity is being further compounded by climate change.2 Euphrates River is the main water source for between 800,000 -- 1.2 million people. In the rural areas of Syria, the piped water supply does not meet the basic needs of the population, and many are left looking for alternative sources. With the Euphrates levels continuing to decrease, drought-like conditions, and the extent of destruction of the national water infrastructure, much of the already vulnerable population of Syria are reliant on unsafe water sources, which may lead to the spread of dangerous water-borne diseases, particularly among children. These water shortages are forcing households to resort to negative coping mechanisms, such as altering hygiene practices or relying on unsafe water sources to cover their daily water needs. The health system in Syria continues to face concurrent emergencies and chronic challenges including imposed sanctions, political unrest, and socio-economic issues which affect the availability and quality of health services across Syria, as well as the physical and mental well-being of the population. A total of 12.2 million people are currently in need of health assistance. Of these, 6.0 million (49%) are females, 51% are males, 44% are children under 17 years of age, 4% are elderly, and 28% are persons with a physical or mental disability. At the same time as of December 2021, only 49% of the hospitals and 48% of primary health care centres are considered fully functional3. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose a threat in Syria due to the low vaccination rates and vaccine hesitancy. As of September 2022, only 14% of the population is fully vaccinated4. Negative trends in determinants of health, such as disrupted water networks and waste management, displacement status, insufficient shelter solutions, and food insecurity, contribute to weakened health status and leave populations vulnerable to communicable diseases. WASH systems in Syria have suffered widescale damage due to hostilities, strain from years of functioning at high capacity due to the growing demand, limited or no maintenance, continuous drain of technical staff, and poor water resource management, exaggerated by cascade effects of climate change, economic downturn, and electricity and fuel supply crisis. By mid-2022, according to the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO 2022), 14.5 million Syrians were projected to be in need of water, sanitation, and hygiene assistance and lacked access to dignified and quality WASH services and facilities. This constitutes an increase of 1.8 million people compared to 2021 due to Water scarcity and droughtlike conditions, energy supply crises new displacement, large population living in crowded settlements, reduced funding, the COVID-19 pandemic, and worsening water-borne disease-related mortality. Over seven million people are highly dependent on humanitarian WASH assistance, including 1.9 million people living in IDP last resort sites that require comprehensive and continued WASH assistance to survive. In addition, the entire population of Syria relies on drinking water treatment chemicals provided by the humanitarian community5.

All these factors contributed to the deterioration of the water and sanitation hygiene-related practices which played an important role in the spread of Cholera in the areas affected the most by these dire conditions.