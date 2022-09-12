Syria - Cholera (DG ECHO Partners, WHO, MoH Syria, NES Forum) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 September 2022)

On 11 September, the Ministry of Health confirmed 15 positive cholera cases in Aleppo governorate. The Northeast Syria surveillance system identified an additional 99 suspected cases of cholera in Northeast Syria (13 in Raqqa, and 86 in Deir-ez-Zour). 17 positive cases and at least two deaths have been reported in two health facilities in Deir-ez-Zour and Raqqa National Hospital.
The source of infection is being investigated and it is suspected to stem from water from the Euphrates River, and/or an ice-cube factory.
With DG ECHO support, WHO reinforced surveillance, community awareness and environmental control procedures. Further support is required to contain the outbreak via the distribution of chlorine and aquatabs and by reinforcing treatment capacity.