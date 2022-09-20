Syria – Cholera (DG ECHO partners, WHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 September 2022)

A cholera outbreak in Syria is affecting large parts of the country, with more than 1,000 cases reported so far. The risk of further spreading of the outbreak in the crowded Internally Displaced People (IDPs) camps of Northwest and Northeast Syria is particularly high and concerning. DG ECHO partners are quickly mobilizing WASH supplies, water treatment such as chlorination, and health kits to the affected governorates. The World Health Organisations (WHO) received a shipment of cholera kits, Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) and rapid diagnostic tests late on 19 September in Damascus, to be distributed across all operational hubs in the country to support the work of rapid response teams deployed to investigate suspected cases.