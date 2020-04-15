Syria: Central Emergency Response Fund response in 2011-2020 (As of April 2020)

As the crisis enters its ninth year, 11.06 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in Syria. This includes 6.1 million people who have been internally displaced by violence while an additional 5.6 million people have fled to Turkey, Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.

Since 2011, CERF has allocated over $295 million for displaced people, host communities and other affected people in Syria and neighbouring countries.

In March 2020, CERF released $43.7 million through its Underfunded Emergencies window and $29.9 million through its Rapid Response window to provide urgent health care, protection, nutrition, food security and water and sanitation services for refugees, IDPs and host communities in Syria, Lebanon and Jordan.