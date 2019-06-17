Syria: Cash and Markets Asessment in Northeast Syria Report (October 2018)

SUMMARY

Context

The conflict in Syria has had dire effects on the country’s economy, posing complex challenges to local economies and changing the market dynamics across the whole of Syria. Challenges to market functionality have had severe repercussions on the lives of Syrians, including the food security and livelihoods of local populations across the country. The agricultural sector is of particular importance to market functionality in communities of northeast Syria (NES), as local livelihoods traditionally consist of agricultural activities and livestock breeding. Consequently, one of the sectors examined in depth in this assessment is the agricultural sector.

It is estimated that Syria’s GDP decreased by nearly 63% between 2011 and 2017. Despite the sharp decline in food production, the declines in productivity in other key sectors of the national economy, such as mining, manufacturing, and construction resulted in agriculture “assum[ing] a bigger role in national output in relative terms.” Yet, conflict and droughts continue to have severe repercussions on the agricultural sector, especially the drought of 2017/2018, which was the worst recorded in Syria in 30 years.iv Given the continued importance of agriculture in the regional economy of northeast Syria, in particular, an understanding of the challenges that exist in the supply chain and market systems of food, as well as non-food items, is necessary to informing future assistance efforts in the region.

Across NES, humanitarian actors are increasingly interested in cash-based programming, both exploring options to implement new cash-based programmes, as well as expanding the scope of cash-based programmes currently in effect in the region. In particular, the humanitarian community has been working to scale-up cash assistance targeting basic goods and needs as a priority to address food security and livelihoods issues. The Cash Working Group (CWG) for NES observed that, throughout 2017 and early 2018, the expansion of direct humanitarian access and the reduction of conflict in parts of NES led to an increased implementation of approaches that utilise market systems, including cash-based programming. Although a number of market assessments have been conducted, these have typically focused on specific interventions within a single governorate. To date, there have been no comprehensive analyses of market system functionality across NES nor comprehensive studies on the feasibility of increased cash programming addressing food security and livelihoods issues of local populations in the region. Thus, this assessment aims to fill this gap by providing relevant information to help inform cash-based programming.