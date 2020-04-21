Syria: Camps & Sites Needs Assessment - Northwest Syria Sub-district Profiles & Comparative Dashboard, January - February 2020

Background

Northwest Syria currently hosts over 2.8 million internally displaced persons (IDPs). Since late April 2019, areas in southern Idleb and western Aleppo have experienced sporadic and significant escalations in conflict. This has displaced many civilians to areas in northern and western Idleb, and northern Aleppo, in order to seek refuge. At the time data collection commenced, approximately 158,000 IDP families were residing in Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM)-registered sites, with large numbers also residing in unregistered sites.

Between 1 December 2019 and 5 March 2020 almost 1 million people were further displaced as conflict escalated again. Several sub-districts in northwest Syria received significant numbers of new IDPs, including Dana sub-district (211,597), Azaz sub-district (107,616), and Maaret Tamsrin sub-district (71,913).

This influx of new IDPs is putting increased pressure on existing resources and services in an area where the ongoing conflict is already creating significant challenges in providing humanitarian assistance to people in need. A multisectoral, household-level camps and sites needs assessment was developed to address information gaps around priority needs for IDPs in northwest Syria.