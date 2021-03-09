Syria: Camp profiling analysis - Sale of in-kind assistance (September 2019 - October 2020)

1. SUMMARY

To inform the humanitarian response, REACH Initiative conducts Camp Profiling assessments to provide an overview of humanitarian conditions in camps through household level surveys. This specific meta-analysis provides insights on in-kind assistance selling to support decision making of humanitarian actors on distribution and modality of assistance choice. It investigates to which extent surveyed households sold the in-kind assistance they received and what household characteristics and contextual variables might predict this behaviour for the surveyed households. Overall, 48.5% of the surveyed households reported having sold some of the in-kind assistance received in the 30 days prior to data collection. The type of food assistance received and the reporting of shelter needs emerged as significant predictors of in-kind assistance selling, while controlling for geographical variation. The analysis was based on data from five Camp Profiling assessments conducted by REACH between September 2019 and October 2020 across Northwest and Northeast Syria. Findings presented are based on randomly selected households at the camp level hence should be considered representative of the assessed camps only.