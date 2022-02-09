Syria - “Building the resilience of crisis-affected vulnerable farmers and herders

Objective: To restore the livelihoods and improve the food security of crisis-affected households through enhancing their agricultural production capacities.

Activities implemented:

Distributed 1 920 000 vegetable seedlings to 3 000 farming households; and trained 300 beneficiary farmers on nutrition-sensitive agriculture and good agricultural practices.

Established and equipped a marketing unit (approximately 63 m²) in Damascus for marketing and selling the products of small-scale vegetable producers and processors from across the country.

Conducted a study entitled “Vision for empowering Syrian rural women” to identify good practices, gaps and policy recommendations for empowering Syrian rural women.

Rehabilitated and equipped Al Meriyeah fodder nursery in Deir-Ez-Zor and Wady Alazeb fodder nursery in Hama, providing employment opportunities for 350 workers.

Trained 15 MAAR personnel and raised the awareness of 40 herders on good practices for the sustainable management of natural resources and animal health in rangelands.

Assessed agricultural production capacities at the national and local levels, collecting primary agricultural production and socioeconomic data from 4 453 farming households.

Reviewed seed production policies at the national level to identify gaps, challenges, opportunities, best practices and recommendations for maintaining local seed varieties of strategic crops (with a focus on wheat).

Distributed 1 100 tonnes of high quality wheat seeds to 5 500 farming households; and trained 550 beneficiary farmers on climate-smart agriculture and good agricultural practices.

Supported the rehabilitation of Tal-Hasel pumping station in Aleppo through supplying electrical and mechanical equipment and providing various construction services.