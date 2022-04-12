Syria - Attack against health facility (UNRWA, WFP) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 April 2022)

In the early hours of 9 April, two individuals on a motorbike threw a grenade and shot at the DG ECHO supported UNRWA health clinic in Dara’a refugee camp in southern Syria. There were no casualties and the damage on the infrastructure is limited. UNRWA is analyzing the incident. The security situation in the southern provinces of Dara`a and As-Suwayda remains volatile, and the risk of an escalation of violence remains high. WFP has prepositioned ready-to-eat food rations sufficient for 2,500 people as a contingency plan.