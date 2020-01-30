Syria Arab Republic - Winter snapshot within Syria - As of 31 December 2019

While temperatures in Syria can reach up to 45 degrees Celsius during the summer, inclement weather during winter is common including heavy rain, snow and freezing temperatures, particularly in areas above 1,000 meters such as in Bloudan, Qalamon and Zabadani in Rural Damascus and the mountainous regions of Al-Haffa and Jafra around Lattakia. For many, this will be the ninth consecutive winter they are spending in displacement, often in damaged or unfinished buildings and makeshift shelters which provide little protection from the elements. Winterization assistance is vital to saving and sustaining lives during this period, especially for vulnerable groups such as the elderly, the infirm and the young, who are most susceptible to illness and other protection–related concerns. An additional US $13 million are needed to pursue critical winterization activities in country.

Palestine Refugees

An estimated 438,000 Palestine refugees are in Syria, including 126,000 who are acutely vulnerable.

However, due to funding shortfalls UNRWA has had to reduce the value of its cash assistance programme – from US $28 per person per month to US $14 per person per month for the most vulnerable caseload – with a further US $15.1 million required for the first quarter of 2020 alone to meet current needs.

Winterization Response

Within Syria, 1.7 million people (338,000 families) are in need of winterization assistance in 2019/20, the majority of them IDPs and returnees living in Al-Hasakeh, Aleppo, Damascus, Dar'a, Deir-ez-Zor,

Hama, Homs and Rural Damascs Governorates. As of 31 December, around 771,000 people have received winterization assistance within Syria with a further 428,000 people to be reached by the end of January. Items such as winter clothing kits, jackets, thermal blankets, sleeping bags, jerry cans, kitchen sets, solar lamps, tents, plastic buckets and hygiene kits are being provided. Shelter assistance has focused on providing basic winterization items like plastic sheeting and replacing damaged or worn out tents in camps. To date, more than 15,100 tents have been replaced within Syria, including 8,500 in camps in Northeast Syria affected by heavy rain in December. Contingency stocks to respond to winter–related health emergencies such as pneumonia and respiratory tract infections are also being maintained with medical supplies and medicines prepositioned in the hubs sufficient to provide 300,000 treatment courses. Currently, six shelter/NFI humanitarian partners are actively providing a winterization response – ACF, GoPA, MedAir, Oxfam, UNHCR and UNICEF – three (GVC, NRC and Rescate) did not receive sufficient funding.