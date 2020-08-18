Syria Arab Republic: Whole of Syria Shelter/NFI Sector Quarterly Factsheet - Q2 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• Rising rates of COVID-19 and the economic situation in Syria are posing challenges to humanitarian partners trying to deliver meaningful assistance in a safe and dignified manner.

NEED ANALYSIS

• People in Need (PiN): According to the 2020 mid-year updates, the estimated PiN stand as high as 5.65 million for shelter and 4.33 million for non-food items (NFI).

• COVID-19: Given the recent impact of COVID-19, there is a continuous need to reduce overcrowding and improve hygiene among beneficiaries, especially in camps, informal settlements and collective shelters.

RESPONSE

• COVID-19: Agencies working under the coordination of the Shelter and NFI Sector have been focusing on interventions to reduce overcrowding and supported inter-sector responses, such as providing support for health facilities and distributing hygiene kits/soaps in coordination with the WASH Sector.

• Mid-year review: This year, the sector had its highest response in June, as restrictions limiting movement eased this month and partners were distributing needed items to help vulnerable families during the hottest months this year. Of the 2.8M individuals reached with NFI activities in the first six months, 36% were reached in June alone, while of the 0.9M individuals reached with shelter activities almost a quarter were reached in June.

GAPS / CHALLENGES

• COVID-19: Across Syria, preventive measures due to COVID-19 have caused shelter and NFI activities to slow down or even stop during the second quarter of 2020.

• Financial/economic: Funding limitations, fluctuating prices and the regional economic uncertainty made it difficult for partners to confirm pipelines with suppliers, particularly for materials needed for longer-term shelter repair.