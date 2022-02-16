Syria Arab Republic: Whole of Syria Shelter/NFI Sector Quarterly Factsheet - Q4 2021

Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA 2021): According to the MSNA 2021, people in need (PiN) of shelter support increased slightly to 5.92 million (from 5.88 million in the previous year). Similarly, PiN of NFI support also increased to 4.91 million compared to the previous year need of 4.69 million. The increased needs among people across Syria mostly stems from the continuously deteriorating economic situation in the country. Across all governorates households reportedly spend more than they earn.