Syria Arab Republic: Whole of Syria Shelter/NFI Sector Quarterly Factsheet - Q2 2021

Achievements: By the end of Q2, NFI partners have been able to reach 67 per cent of their target with 1.96M people assisted and shelter partners have reached 23 per cent of their target with 614,673 people assisted, while taking into account COVID-19 precautionary measures

Under the SCHF and SHF Reserve Allocation, the SNFI sectors received and carefully reviewed project proposals from members. The priority areas of intervention for the SCHF allocation are the provision of NFIs, fuel and flood prevention, while for the SHF it’s prioritizing response in areas of high severity of need and minimal response.