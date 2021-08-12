Syria
Syria Arab Republic: Whole of Syria Shelter/NFI Sector Quarterly Factsheet - Q2 2021
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
- SNFI partners continue to provide life-saving assistance by responding to the needs of the most vulnerable.
NEED ANALYSIS
Euphrates Situation: The water crisis in Northeast Syria has led to continuous movement to camps, collective shelters, and informal settlements. Leading to an increased vulnerability of IDP’s and host communities in the area and the number of individuals requiring shelter and NFI support.
COVID-19: Given the impact of COVID, there is a continuous need to improve hygiene among beneficiaries, especially in camps, informal settlements and collective shelters.
RESPONSE
Achievements: By the end of Q2, NFI partners have been able to reach 67 per cent of their target with 1.96M people assisted and shelter partners have reached 23 per cent of their target with 614,673 people assisted, while taking into account COVID-19 precautionary measures
Under the SCHF and SHF Reserve Allocation, the SNFI sectors received and carefully reviewed project proposals from members. The priority areas of intervention for the SCHF allocation are the provision of NFIs, fuel and flood prevention, while for the SHF it’s prioritizing response in areas of high severity of need and minimal response.
GAPS / CHALLENGES:
- Summarization needs: The response remains limited this year to summer needs, specifically in NES due to the funding limitations.
- Financial/economic: Funding limitations, fluctuating prices and the regional economic uncertainty continued to pose challenges to partners.