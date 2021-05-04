Syria Arab Republic: Whole of Syria Shelter/NFI Sector Quarterly Factsheet - Q1 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

SNFI partners completed winter assistance in March. A total of 2.6 million individuals have been reached with assistance across Syria.

Flood-response: Site planning support were provided to partners from the different sectors. As partners scaled up response to meet the needs imposed by the natural hazards.

NEED ANALYSIS

• People in Need (PiN): According to the 2021 HNO, the Shelter PiN increased to 5.9 million in 2021 which is a four per cent increase from 2020 (5.7 million). The NFI PiN has also rose to 4.7 million in 2021, which is a nine per cent increase from the revised mid-year 2020 PiN (4.3 million) and a 6.8 percent increase from 2019 (4.4 million).

• Floods: In early 2021, heavy rainfall and widespread flooding further increased the needs of communities in Northwest Syria. With at least 418 IDP sites affected by the flooding increased the need for tent replacements, NFI’s, plastic sheets, multi-purpose cash assistance, ground levelling, winterization, and infrastructure improvement services.

• Summer Needs: High temperatures during the upcoming months across Syria may increase vulnerabilities of populations living in camps as response is expected to remain limited