25 Aug 2019

Syria Arab Republic - Southern Syria Snapshot - As of 25 August 2019

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 25 Aug 2019
preview
Download PDF (509.83 KB)2 pages

OVERVIEW

Despite a reconciliation agreement reached in Dar’a governorate in July 2018, the humanitarian situation in southern Syria remains complex and fluid. In the first few months of 2019, armed attacks increased, particularly in Dar’a, and large-scale population movements were recorded. As Southern Syria has witnessed significant destruction of civilian infrastructure, access to basic services – including health facilities, electricity, and water and sanitation networks – has been severely compromised and the agricultural and education sectors devastated. Explosive hazard contamination is also widespread across the southern governorates.

Overall, there are some 2.8 million people in need of humanitarian assistance across Dar’a, Quneitra and Rural Damascus, including 1.4 million people in areas of high severity of need (inter-sector severity scale 4 or 5). As of April 2019, southern Syria is hosting 1.25 million IDPs, including some 9,000 people in 135 sites and collective shelters, while Rural Damascus is home to the second highest number of IDPs – 1.17 million – after Idleb, hosting 1.22 million. Between January and April 2019, some 50,935 people returned to Dar’a governorate – more than a third of the overall population who has returned this year. Needs in Dar’a are particularly acute, with 5 out of 6 health facilities partially damaged, and a significant number of children not receiving an education as schools are either destroyed or only partially functioning. A recent Vulnerability, Assessment and Mapping mission in Dar’a and Quneitra governorates identified that needs remain critical in Khan Arnabeh, Yarmouk Basin and eastern Dar’a due to a lack services, including shortages in drinking water and limited livelihood opportunities.

In August 2019, the humanitarian community launched a US $25M Syria Humanitarian Fund allocation to support urgent needs in the south, focusing on underserved and overburdened communities with a high concentration of IDPs and returnees, like As Sanamayn, Izra and Nawa in Dar’a; Khan Arnaba in Quneitra; and Babella, Duma and Eastern Ghouta in Rural Damascus.

