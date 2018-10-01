01 Oct 2018

Syria Arab Republic: Health Cluster Bulletin, September 2018

Report
from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Published on 30 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.99 MB)

Reporting period: 01.09.2018 to 30.09.2018

11.3 MILLION in need of health assistance

6.1 MILLION internally displaced

2.9 MILLION with disabilities

1.5 MILLION in HTR locations

4.3 MILLION women of reproductive age

HIGHLIGHTS

In northwest Syria, hostilities on NSA-controlled areas in North-West Syria which intensified in early September have significantly reduced since 17 September.

In northeast of Syria, the SDF-led campaign against the last ISIL-held enclave in northeastern rural Deir-ez-Zor has continued at unprecedented intensity.

Needs inside the formerly besieged enclave of East Ghouta remain high.

Receiving approvals from the authorities to implement new projects across the country remains a challenge.

Deir-ez-Zor there is a substantial gap in health service provision.
To ensure a sustainable system of supporting referrals to the secondary health care in NES is a priority.

