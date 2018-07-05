Syria Arab Republic: Health Cluster Bulletin, May 2018
HIGHLIGHTS
Out of the 111 assessed public hospitals (MoH & MoHE), 51% (57) were reported fully functioning, 23% (25) hospitals were reported partially functioning (i.e., shortage of staff, equipment, medicines or damage of the building in some cases), while 26% (29) were reported non-functioning.
On 14 May 2018, the UN (WFP, RC/HC Office, OCHA, UNDP, UNFPA, UNHCR, UNICEF, WHO, and UNDSS) conducted a high-level visit to Eastern Ghouta. The team visited the towns of Saqba and Kafar Batna. The team was accompanied by SARC.
Health sector is actively engaged in responding and preparedness activities for simultaneously evolving emergency response for eastern Ghouta, Afrin displacement, North-east Syria (Al Hassakeh, Ar Raqqa, Deir-ez-Zor governorates), northern rural Homs (Ar-Rastan, Talbiseh, AlHoula), Damascus (Yarmouk camp area), South-west Syria (Dar’a and Quneitra), Idleb (displacement from Foah and Kafraya).