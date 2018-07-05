Syria Arab Republic: Health Cluster Bulletin, May 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

Out of the 111 assessed public hospitals (MoH & MoHE), 51% (57) were reported fully functioning, 23% (25) hospitals were reported partially functioning (i.e., shortage of staff, equipment, medicines or damage of the building in some cases), while 26% (29) were reported non-functioning.

On 14 May 2018, the UN (WFP, RC/HC Office, OCHA, UNDP, UNFPA, UNHCR, UNICEF, WHO, and UNDSS) conducted a high-level visit to Eastern Ghouta. The team visited the towns of Saqba and Kafar Batna. The team was accompanied by SARC.