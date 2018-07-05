05 Jul 2018

Syria Arab Republic: Health Cluster Bulletin, May 2018

Report
from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Published on 31 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (904.27 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Out of the 111 assessed public hospitals (MoH & MoHE), 51% (57) were reported fully functioning, 23% (25) hospitals were reported partially functioning (i.e., shortage of staff, equipment, medicines or damage of the building in some cases), while 26% (29) were reported non-functioning.

  • On 14 May 2018, the UN (WFP, RC/HC Office, OCHA, UNDP, UNFPA, UNHCR, UNICEF, WHO, and UNDSS) conducted a high-level visit to Eastern Ghouta. The team visited the towns of Saqba and Kafar Batna. The team was accompanied by SARC.

  • Health sector is actively engaged in responding and preparedness activities for simultaneously evolving emergency response for eastern Ghouta, Afrin displacement, North-east Syria (Al Hassakeh, Ar Raqqa, Deir-ez-Zor governorates), northern rural Homs (Ar-Rastan, Talbiseh, AlHoula), Damascus (Yarmouk camp area), South-west Syria (Dar’a and Quneitra), Idleb (displacement from Foah and Kafraya).

