Syria: Ar-Raqqa City Assessment - January 2018 Food Security Update

KEY POINTS

It is estimated that around 75,000 people have returned to Raqqa city since the end of the hostilities in October 2017. There is still widespread presence of landmines, booby traps and unexploded ordinances across the city. Official UN reports note that at least 534 civilians have been injured through blasts of which 112 fatalities since October 2017. Further demining is required before the city can be called safe for return.

There is massive destruction across the city. Buildings, electricity lines, water pipes and sewage systems have all been affected. An estimated 80% of the city is reported to be damaged by the conflict. A large clean-up operation in Raqqa city is underway.

The livelihood of Ar-Raqqa city residents have been shattered. The majority of the city’s residents are IDPs living with host communities outside the city while around 9,300 Ar-Raqqa city residents are known to still reside in the Ein Issa IDP camp. Many of these people are waiting for the city to be declared safe in-order to return and start to rebuild their lives. While others have already started to return.

The influx of returnees to Ar-Raqqa city has been increasing since the end of the hostilities in October 2017.

In January 2018 the rate of return stood at around 700 households per day, across different neighbourhoods.

Returnees face a difficult path to rebuilding their livelihoods. Ar-Raqqa city has limited job opportunities and many households are resorting to daily casual labour to sustain their household’s income. Poorer households have reported eating less preferred and less expensive foods as well as limiting portion sizes to make ends meet. Child labour is also very common as many schools are still shut and households’ income is very low.

Key food commodities are available at regional prices in markets across Ar-Raqqa city, however residents’ financial access to food remains a constraint. Returnees in Yarmouk and Qadessiyeh neighbourhoods, two of the poorest neighbourhoods in Ar-Raqqa city where household’s precarity levels are high and incomes are low, reported inability to purchase enough food to meet their household’s needs.