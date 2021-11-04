Syria: Agriculture Input and Commodity Bulletin, September 2021

Key highlights:

Findings show that 18 out of 31 monitored agriculture inputs witnessed an increase in September 2021; the increase of Ammonium Nitrate was the highest (40 percent m-o-m), while the increase for soybean and wheat bran was 1 percent m-o-m, representing the lowest percent increase recorded in September 2021 for all monitored agriculture inputs. This increase in agriculture input prices continues to exert significant pressure on smallholder farmers, especially in terms of accessibility. The continued increase in prices for most agriculture inputs is concerning, especially considering the current and ongoing preparations for the 2021/2022 cropping season. In terms of price stability, 5 agriculture inputs remained generally stable m-o-m in September 2021. These are fungicides (Dusts, Granules or Wettable powders and Liquid), insecticides (Liquid), cattle feed and nitrate fertilizer (Granular ).

For food, 12 out of 16 monitored food items showed varying prices increases, ranging between 1 percent for cow meat and 20 percent for potato in September 2021. Due to the intervention of internal trade and consumer ministry in September 2021, the price of sugar witnessed a slight decrease (2 percent m-o-m), following the monopoly previously practiced by some traders, which resulted in intermittent shortages of sugar in some markets. The continued increase in some food prices, will continue to limit access and dietary diversity; especially for crisis-affected vulnerable families.

Fuel shortages, particularly diesel, persist across all the 35 monitored sites in Syria and the continued shortage of fuel is resulting in the spike of agriculture production costs. The fuel shortage is having knock-on effects on farmers, particularly land preparation, transportation, irrigation and other field operations and this will result in the subsequent price increase for most agriculture commodities. The prevailing fuel shortages will most likely affect preparations for the coming 2021/2022 winter season. Furthermore, fuel shortage is also presenting environmental impacts, especially due to the rampant cutting down of tress in the forests, especially considering the wild fires, which devastated at least 25 - 30 percent of total forest area in Syria in 2020 (source: FAO, 2020).

In September 2021, the value of the Syrian pound versus the USD has remained generally stable in the informal market since August 2021. However, this rate remains high at 3 465 SYP/USD and will continue to result in continued limited access to agriculture inputs by most vulnerable farmers.

Covid-19 remains a major concern in Syria and between 23 March 2020 and 18 September 2021, there were 115, 349 cumulative cases confirmed for COVID-19 (source: WHO, September 2021). According to WHO official figures, out of the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases, 52% (60,074) were reported from North West Syria (NWS), 26.4% (30,519) from Damascus and the remaining 21.4% (24,756) from North East Syria (NES).