Syria: Agricultural Inputs Market Monitoring initiative (AIMMi) Bulletin May, 2019. North-East Syria Issue 1

iMMAP and Food Security Sector release northeast Syria agricultural inputs monitoring report

In collaboration with the Food Security Sector (FSS), the Agricultural Inputs Market Monitoring Initiative (AIMMi) assesses the availability, origin and prices of 104 agricultural resources throughout May 2019 in northeast Syria (NES) including diesel, fertilizers, tools like axes and billhooks and a plethora of crop seeds such as barley, coriander and okra.

Ten Food Security Sector partners were involved in the data collection process across nine districts in four NES governorates: Aleppo, Al-Hasakeh, Ar-Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor. Eighty percent of the interviews were conducted at Al-Hasakeh. The data was collected from 924 respondents, including in-person key informant (KI) interviews with 12 different market actors like herders, traders, farm owners and a Veterinary Service Expert.

The study uncovers an array of key findings:

The top three reported challenges were seasonality (41%), high prices (35%) and low purchasing power (9%).

According to farmers, their main source of access to obtain their desired agricultural inputs are local traders (wholesalers and retailers).

The main countries of origin for crops and livestock inputs are as follows: Syria (75%), China (8%), United States (7%) and Turkey (5%).

The price of 1 kg of chickpea seeds decreased by 31% from 400 Syrian Pounds (SYP) in 2018 to 275 SYP in 2019.

The cost of harvesting one donum of wheat recorded an increase rate of 100% from 2,000 SYP in 2018 to 4,000 SYP in 2019.

The AIMMi initiative is aimed at monitoring the availability and price of agricultural inputs to strengthen the humanitarian intervention of northeast Syria's agriculture sector. A core part of this initiative is to conduct a quarterly monitoring exercise of agriculture markets in Syria to assess the availability, country of origin and prices of agricultural inputs.

The FSS took the lead in coordination along with facilitating the necessary discussions and validating the collected data, while iMMAP designed the data collection tools, dashboard and drafted the analysis report.

The report in its entirety can be downloaded via this link on iMMAP’s official website.

To view the dashboard relevant to this report, please visit: https://app.powerbi.com/view?r=eyJrIjoiN2RjZjYxYTktYjY4MC00YWRjLTg0ZTEtY...